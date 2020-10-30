A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer was revealed today, and unlike many of the other trailers, this one was specifically based around the PC platform. The trailer opened with a message that claimed all footage was captured on PC, followed by a statement that it would be exclusively on Battle.net. A mix of multiplayer footage from Black Ops Cold War, along with campaign footage, appeared to be used, while features were displayed across the screen.

Following the PC launch trailer was the release of all the different levels of specs for Black Ops Cold War. The Call of Duty website and blog provided the details.

COD: Black Ops Cold War PC system requirements released

(Image Credit: Activision)

There is a fairly long list of different specs levels that were provided. Read through to find which one may fit the best for a given set up. These can also be found at the Call of Duty site.

Minimum Specifications

Here are the minimum specs needed to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Recommended Specifications

Here are recommended Specs to run at 60FPS in most situations with all options set to medium:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

The specs provided above are the base specs for Black Ops Cold War. However, Activision provided far more information on what exactly works best for Black Ops Cold War. Below are the specs for Ray Tracing, Competitive, and Ultra RTX. If the above specs weren't enough, below should provide what is needed for Black Ops Cold War.

Recommended Specifications (Ray Tracing)

Here are the recommended specs for use with Ray Tracing enabled:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Competitive Specifications

Here are the competitive specs to run at a high FPS for use with a high refresh monitor:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Ultra RTX Specifications

Here are the Ultra RTX specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required