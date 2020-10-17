Best keybinds for COD: Black Ops Cold War 

Applying the best settings for a game is one of the most satisfying feelings a player can have. In COD: Black Ops Cold War, PC players will have the entirety of their keyboard and mouse buttons available for use. This may give them a leg up over controller players, who have a set selection of buttons to map.

The COD: Black Ops Cold War controls translate over the same as those in Warzone or Modern Warfare. Players that are moving from one COD to the next will already have these settings. For those trying out the beta on PC though, figuring out the best keybinds can be a daunting task to say the least.

Best COD: Black Ops Cold War keybinds

Movement

Move Forward: W

Move Left: A

Move Backward: S

Move Right: D

Jump: Space

Crouch: C

Prone: Z

Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift

Walk: Left Alt

Weapons & Equipment

Fire: Left Mouse

Aim Down Sights: Right Mouse

Reload: R

Previous Weapon: 1/Scroll Wheel Down

Next Weapon: 2/Scroll Wheel Up

Lethal Equipment: G

Tactical Equipment: Q

Field Upgrade: X

Melee/Change Zoom: V

Interact: E

Ping (Location Marker): Mouse 3

Mode Specific

Scorestreak Slot 1: 3

Scorestreak Slot 2: 4

Scorestreak Slot 3: 5

Scorestreak (Last Earned): K

Scorestreak (Fireteam): 4

Repair Armor: 5

Drop Item: 6

The same movement keys can be applied to the vehicle keybinds in COD: Black Ops Cold War, as well. The keybinds are fairly standard when it comes to an FPS like this. Just make sure your hand placement is comfortable.

Other things such as the map, text chat, and push to talk aren't included because they are very preferential. In fact, all of these keys can be preferential. These COD: Black Ops Cold War keybinds are simply the ones that work for a majority of the players.