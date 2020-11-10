What time does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release in your region?

Most of the launch times for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have been confirmed by Activision.

Marking down the exact Black Ops Cold War launch times can be a bit of a challenge. This is because it is releasing on several different systems, in several different regions across the globe.

The world has been eagerly waiting for Black Ops Cold War and the next generation of consoles. Thankfully, the game can be pre-loaded, making it available as soon as it launches.

When will Black Ops Cold War release in your region?

PlayStation Systems

Image via Sony

For those getting a copy of Black Ops Cold War on a PlayStation system, the game will be playable at 9 PM PST on November 12th. That is the global launch time for the PS4 and the PS5.

In North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, the PS5 releases on November 12th. The remainder of the world, including Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa, won't get the PS5 until November 19th. The game will be available at launch for the latter regions.

Xbox Systems

Image via Microsoft

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available globally on November 10th. The launch time for the next-gen Xbox consoles and the Xbox One version of Black Ops Cold War is the same as that for the PlayStation systems.

Players can jump right into the new COD as it releases at 9 PM PT on November 12th. Of course, at that time, it will already be November 13th in other regions across the world.

PC

Image via Blizzard

The PC version of Black Ops Cold War has not actually gotten a release time yet. It will release exclusively through Blizzard's Battle.net application. It is scheduled to release globally on November 13, 2020, like the other systems.

While the exact time of that launch has not been confirmed, many are speculating that it will go live at 9 PM PT, just like the console versions on November 12th in that time zone.