How to earn Double XP in Black Ops Cold War

There's a couple of ways to earn Double XP in Black Ops Cold War this year, and buying some snacks to game with is the best bet.

For yet another year, Mountain Dew and Doritos have teamed up with Call of Duty in order to bring XP promotions to the market. This time of course, it's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the promotions will be hard to miss in any store that sells these products.

Another snack product joining Dew and Doritos for the second year in a row is Totino's and its pizza rolls. All three products will have differing levels of XP for Black Ops Cold War, that will be outlined below.

Black Ops Cold War XP promotion details

All of the following promotional XP details were found from the Dew and Doritos website, and they vary depending on the product and it's size.

20 OZ DEW

Enter code under cap to unlock 15 min 2XP.

Plus, first code entered daily scores you a chance at 2XP for a year.

12PK DEW

Enter code in pack to unlock 60 min 2XP.

Plus, first code entered daily scores you a chance at 2XP for a year.

24PK DEW

Enter code in pack to unlock 120 min 2XP.

Plus, first code entered daily scores you a chance at 2XP for a year

16 OZ MTN DEW GAME FUEL

Enter code under tab to unlock 15 min 2XP.

First code unlocks an exclusive character skin.

Plus, first code entered daily scores you a chance at 2XP for a year.

2.75OZ (XXVL) DORITOS

Enter code on pack to unlock 15 min 2XP.

Plus, first code entered daily scores you a chance at 2XP for a year.

9.75 OZ (XXL) DORITOS

Enter code on pack to unlock 60 min 2XP.

Plus, first code entered daily scores you a chance at 2XP for a year.

Totino's has their own separate promotion for Black Ops Cold War, which includes Double XP, an operator skin, and a calling card. A Mega XP boost will also be available on larger bags of Totino's, exclusively available at Walmart. With any of the XP boost codes, the codes must be entered on the respective site.

The final version of Double XP for Black Ops Cold War is decided by a player's platform of choice. For some years now, PlayStation has held some exclusive rights with Call of Duty, and now PlayStation players will get some Double XP bonuses. Exclusive to the platform, PlayStation players will get a 25% XP boost for playing with other PlayStation users, and each month will net everyone a Double XP boost for 24 hours.

There's sure to be XP promotions in Black Ops Cold War for everyone, but for anyone who wants a leg up, these are the best options.