How big is the Black Ops Cold War file size?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War file size was released on the Activision blog for each individual platform, including next-gen consoles.

In the post from Activision, the file sizes were revealed along with the official pre load times for each platform. The consoles are going to have very similar file sizes, with some differences depending on the generation. PlayStation 4 will have a 95GB file size, while Xbox One will have 2GB less at 93.

However, the file size changes for the next-gen consoles. PlayStation 5 will have 133GB, which is lower this time, when compared to the Xbox Series X/S, at 136GB.

PC will have 3 separate file sizes that compare to consoles with the full file. For PC multiplayer, the file size is only 35GB, while the secondary download raises it to 82GB. The full game with Ultra HD Graphics however, is 125GB on PC.

Black Ops Cold War preload dates and times revealed

(Image Credit: Activision)

Activision didn't just detail the file sizes for Black Ops Cold War. They also gave players a full listing of when preloads would be allowed on each platform. Originally, the only information available was a November 6 preload date on the PlayStation Store which turned out to be very close to the official dates. Below are the official dates and times listed on the Activision Blog:

PlayStation® 4: Pre-loading will be available on November 5th at 9 PM. PT.

Xbox One: Pre-loading will be available on November 5th at 9 PM. PT.

PC: Pre-loading will be available on November 10th at 10AM PT.

Next Generation Consoles: Pre-loading will be available on their respective launch dates (November 10th for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, November 12th for PlayStation 5).

In order to preload Black Ops Cold War, players will of course, need a digital edition of the game, whether that's the standard edition or the cross-gen bundle.

It's also great news for any Black Ops Cold War fans on next-gen consoles that they'll have at least a day or two to preload the game.