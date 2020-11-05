How to preload Black Ops Cold War on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases next week, and players on all platforms will soon be able to preload the game in order to prepare.

So far, there is no official timing on when preloads will be allowed on each platform, but based on a PlayStation listing, there's at least an idea. When going to download Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 4, a timer of over 8 days until launch is given, and an expected download date.

The expected download date, as of now, is November 6, 2020 at 12am EST. However, the expected download date can only be predicted at this time, for both Xbox and PC. It's likely that Xbox will get a similar or the same preload time as PlayStation, while PC could be a day or two after, if not the same day as well.

Preloading Black Ops Cold War on each platform

(Image Credit: PlayStation 4)

PlayStation

Preloading Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation is the most straight forward for now. Once the game is purchased digitaly, players can download Black Ops Cold War on the given date of November 6, 2020. Physical pre-orders are going to have to wait.

Of course, the PlayStation 5 is right around the corner as well, and will be out before Black Ops Cold War hits shelves and digital marketplaces. The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch on November 12, 2020 around much of the world. That gives players who purchase Black Ops Cold War digitally, at least a day to preload the game.

Xbox

Advertisement

Considering that both consoles tend to be pinned together with release dates on games that are multi-platform, it's highly likely that Xbox will get the same preload date as PlayStation, if not the day after. PlayStation has had a closer tie to Call of Duty in recent years, but there has been no word on an earlier preload date exclusively for PlayStation.

Xbox will also be getting their next gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Series S, which both release on November 10, 2020. That gives Xbox players of the next generation a couple of days before PlayStation 5 owners, to preload Black Ops Cold War.

PC

It's not unusual for PC to have slightly different schedules than consoles. Black Ops Cold War can be found and purchased for PC through Battle.net. Like Xbox, there has been no date on when the preload is expected, but it wouldn't be surprising for the date to be a day or two after console.

What have at least been released for PC, are the system requirements. The file size will also likely be higher than console, but regardless, it is expected to be 100GB or more on all platforms. Preloading will be necessary for anyone who wants to play right away upon launch.