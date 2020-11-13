Unlocking the Dark Matter Ultra camo in Black Ops Cold War is going to take some time.

Weapon camos are a staple of Call of Duty. It is no surprise that various types of camos are available in Black Ops Cold War. It wouldn't be a COD game without them. One of the premier weapon skins to unlock is the Dark Matter Ultra camo.

The way to unlock the Dark Matter Ultra camo in Black Ops Cold War is the same as in previous Black Ops games. Players must unlock Diamond Camo for all weapon classes in multiplayer. That's what it takes.

How to unlock Dark Matter Ultra in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Unlocking Dark Matter Ultra by getting all Diamond camos sounds simple. Of course, that's just the official way to unlock it in Black Ops Cold War. There are multiple steps that need to be taken before getting anywhere near unlocking the Diamond weapon skins.

Gold Camo

Black Ops Cold War players need to have Gold camo for every single weapon. In order to unlock the Gold skins, players need to level up every weapon in every class. There are 35 base camos in the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

These are earned by leveling up the weapon. Once the weapon is a high enough level, additional camos will become available to unlock. These call for different challenges to be completed. Then when that is finished, Gold Camo for the weapon will be unlocked.

Diamond Camo

Unlocking the Diamond Camo in Black Ops Cold War is pretty straightforward. It will take plenty of time, though. Diamond camo becomes available once every weapon in a specific class is completed and has the Gold camo unlocked.

Therefore, every single weapon in the game needs Gold camo unlocked, which will then unlock every weapon's Diamond camo variant. This includes the Combat Knife as well. When every Diamond skin is open for use, Dark Matter Ultra will finally be unlocked.