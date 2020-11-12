Following suit of some other games, Call of Duty now has two-factor authentication in order to add some extra security to accounts.

Unfortunately for gamers, data leaks and hackers make it a nightmare to keep information secure these days. Call of Duty has taken the next step against those actions to help players with account security.

For those that are unaware, two-factor authentication involves a second method to confirm account ownership, outside of the simple username and password login. This could include a code in a text or email, or a set of security questions. Call of Duty uses a specific mobile app in order to confirm who is logging in to the account.

How to set up two-factor authentication for your Call of Duty account

Step 1

The first step is to head to the 2FA page when on the Call of Duty website. This will be where players can enable the two-factor authentication option for their account.

Step 2

The next step is as simple as clicking the button. Select the “Set up Two-Factor Authentication” button on the 2FA page on the Call of Duty website.

Step 3

Image via CallofDuty.com

Step three calls for downloading the Google Authenticator application. This must be done on the user's mobile device.

Step 4

Once the Google Authenticator application is downloaded, run the app. The top right will have a plus sign (+) that can be selected. Press that plus sign.

Step 5

This is the final step. Either scan the QR code on the Call of Duty website or enter the code there that appears in the Google Authenticator application.

That is all it takes to complete the enabling of two-factor authentication for a Call of Duty account. This will ensure that the account stays secure. Any time a player logs in to the Call of Duty account, the mobile device with the Google Authenticator application will be required in order to enter the code.