COD: Warzone adding Private Matches with Update 1.29

COD: Warzone players speculated what the 1.29 update would bring and were very surprised when it arrived.

It was assumed that this COD: Warzone update would start the transition to Black Ops Cold War. The new COD comes out very soon and will have its weapons available in the battle royale on launch day.

Instead of that being a known part of the patch, this COD: Warzone update seems completely out of left field. Still, it is guaranteed to be a popular patch. On top of playlist updates and general fixes, COD: Warzone now has private match lobbies.

COD: Warzone players to have the option of taking part in private matches

There are three modes available in what Infinity Ward is calling the beta version of COD: Warzone private matches. It has a normal BR mode that requires 50 players to start. There is a mini BR mode that only requires 24 players to begin. Lastly, a 30 player requirement is in place for the Plunder mode. Each of these have squad variations available.

PRIVATE WARZONE MATCHES ARE LAUNCHING TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/pkyQRkC5tk — ModernWarzone.com (@ModernWarzone) November 10, 2020

While this might not be a huge deal for the average COD: Warzone player, it would come as a fantastic boost to the future of COD: Warzone esports. With teams like 100T going all in on Warzone esports, this is a welcomed surprise. Esports competitions can now pit players against each other, rather than determine contests in different lobbies.

With over a decade of experience in Call of Duty and multiple championship titles to his name, Tommey currently is one of the best Warzone players in the world and we are so excited to have him on 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/mQcVnyPJIq — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 9, 2020

Full COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare 1.29 Patch Notes

The following are the full patch notes copied directly from the Infinity Ward website.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight

TDM Snipers Only

Hardpoint Hills and Kills

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

WARZONE:

BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder Trios

PRIVATE WARZONE

We're excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:

BR - 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Plunder - 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Mini BR - 24 players required

Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person

Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: "HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584"

Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission "win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz"

Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 - 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem

In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out

Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope

Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival

Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight

LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight

Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended

WEAPONS:

M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model

Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama - The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5" Compact barrel. This has been fixed

PC:

To help with patch sizes and disk space, high-resolution textures will now be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures Streaming:

On-Demand Textures Streaming is located in the Options, under the Graphics tab and in the Details & Textures section.

It will only kick-in for users playing with Texture Resolution set to High.

It streams textures for Operators and Weapons.

You can control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cache

You can learn more about Texture Streaming HERE

Fix for a bug where a Premium user with only Warzone installed, can select a trial on a MP map, which can result in a crash

Fix for a bug where PC players were able to select a custom loadout in Snipers Only

Fixes for an issue where some Activision account names were being applied to different profiles in the friends list

Survival mode now has its own DLC package. To access Survival, a player has to install both Special Ops and Survival

