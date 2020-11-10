COD: Warzone 1.29 will likely be the last major update prior to the launch of Black Ops Cold War.

So far, no official patch notes have been released for the COD: Warzone 1.29 update. Many assume that it will get the battle royale ready for the release of Black Ops Cold War. There are also rumors of a new Operator making an appearance after the update.

Again, this is all speculation until the actual Warzone 1.29 patch notes are released, but these points are a good place to start.

What's coming in the COD: Warzone 1.29 update?

New Operator

A new operator coming to #Warzone!



We will see Sgt Griggs coming to Modern Warfare & Warzone in the coming days per Activision blog post! pic.twitter.com/ZmkHcxyOm6 — Call of Duty Warzone (@WarzoneFPS) November 7, 2020

As per Activision, a new Operator is coming to Warzone soon. The Warzone 1.29 patch could be the update that brings Sgt. Griggs to Modern Warfare and the battlefield of Verdansk.

Fans will recognize Sgt. Griggs from both the original Modern Warfare and the 2019 version. He is sure to be a popular Operator, whether he comes with the Warzone 1.29 patch or later.

Black Ops Cold War integration

Per a new message of the day in Warzone, all Black Ops Cold War weapons are expected to be in Warzone on Nov. 13. It’s not clear how exactly the weapons will be integrated, since progression isn’t sync’d until Dec. 10. pic.twitter.com/3Aiaw5hCrF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 8, 2020

According to COD: Warzone's Message of the Day, all unlockable Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available for use in Warzone.

The first season of Black Ops Cold War does not start until December. However, there are some parts of the new Call of Duty that will come to Warzone sooner.

ICYMI: This week, we also got the first post launch roadmap for #BlackOpsColdWar.



• Nuketown '84 arrives Nov. 24

• Season One arrives Dec. 10 with new MP content, new Zombies mode, and Classified #Warzone experiencehttps://t.co/aixK8lgbpP pic.twitter.com/Xg6YVXW1ls — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 7, 2020

Black Ops Cold War is only a few days away. Therefore, speculating that this update will include the addition of the new game's weapons isn't that wild.

Of course, this update is not just Warzone 1.29. It also applies to Modern Warfare. Weapons won't be available across games in that sense, so the update could very well include more content or fixes than just an Operator for MW.

The patch is available for PlayStation players to pre-load. PC and Xbox players have to wait until it goes live in order to download the update.

Whatever it brings will surely set things up for the release of Black Ops Cold War on November 13th.