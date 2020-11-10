Nadeshot talks about a possible 100 Thieves WZ and CODM team; Aydan makes his pitch

100 Thieves is not slowing down when it comes to the Call of Duty announcements.

The Nadeshot founded esports organization known as 100 Thieves has a new brand. The LA Thieves are entering the Call of Duty League in a major announcement that truly shook up the COD esports landscape. The CDL does not appear to be the last stop for 100 Thieves and Call of Duty, however. In a sit down with 100 Thieves COO and President John Robinson, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag discussed entering other Call of Duty esports titles. Those titles, specifically, are Warzone and COD Mobile.

Nadeshot talks about a possible 100 Thieves WZ and CODM team

Nadeshot and Robinson held nothing back when discussing entering other COD esports titles with 100 Thieves. The two stated that when it comes to COD Mobile and COD: Warzone, the organization is going "all in." 100 Thieves is an extremely notable brand in gaming. They will have no problem filling out those spots with the best and hungriest players available.

Potential Warzone players — Aydan makes his pitch

Ever since that discussion was aired on the 100 Thieves Twitter account, speculation and rumors have not stopped. Most of them are just hopeful fans wanting their favorite players to have a home with 100T. A few names that come to mind for COD: Warzone are Symfuhny, Vikkstar, and Aydan.

Symfuhny

Symfuhny has moved from Fortnite to Warzone and has not looked back. He is an incredible player who already has ties to the 100 Thieves organization. He is currently in a relationship with BrookeAB, a streamer for 100T. In fact, he was the first player to come to the minds of many when Nadeshot mentioned putting together a Warzone competitive team. It could be nothing, but Symfuhny did retweet the LA Thieves announce

Vikkstar

Image via Vikkstar

Another player that has garnered some attention is Vikkstar. Vikkstar just about blew up the internet with the recent revelation that he turned down an offer from FaZe Clan. Vikkstar is a high-level COD: Warzone player and has expressed interest in joining an esports organization. Unfortunately, things did not pan out with FaZe Clan, but an offer made by 100 Thieves could be on the table next.

Aydan

Aydan is known as one of the best controller players around. He famously took the Fortnite world by storm with his stellar controller gameplay. Much like Symfuhny, he has moved to COD: Warzone and dominates there just as well. When the news came out about the LA Thieves, Aydan sent a video to plead for a spot on the team. It was comical with a bit of begging at the end. That could very well turn into a Warzone team spot with 100 Thieves rather than a roster spot for the CDL team. He is definitely one of the players to look out for when any sort of Warzone team is announced.