It sounds like Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar might be joining an esports organization, like 100 Thieves or FaZe, in the near future.

In a clip from TimTheTatman's stream, which was brought to light by Esports Talk, Tim talked about his thoughts on finally joining an esports org. Initially, he asked his chat where they thought he would most likely end up if he were to sign with an org. Many of the users in Tim's chat said 100 Thieves, followed by FaZe, which are two orgs that would instantly pick up a streamer like TimTheTatman.

After reading the chat, TimTheTatman went on to say:

"I've thought a lot about organizations lately, and whether or not I would actually do that. Because, you know, a lot of my friends do it, right?"

Tim brings up a great point with that, and he really is one of the few outliers at his level that isn't signed to an esports org in some capacity.

Tim recognized that fact too when he said:

"I'm kind of like the odd man out, because I'm not on an org. Nick, he's with FaZe. Lupo, is Lupo still with Rogue?"

Most of the streamers Tim plays with are signed, and it's likely been a thought Tim has had for a while, as he's never been associated directly with any esports org.

Where TimTheTatman might be headed

(Image Credit: TimTheTatman)

At the moment, TimTheTatman is only thinking about where he might go, and nothing is set in stone. The only detail that is clear is that Tim is very seriously considering the topic, especially because he repeatedly said that there were no real negatives to signing with an org.

When discussing where he might end up, Tim said:

"There's a couple off the top of my head that I think would mesh well with me. Obviously 100 Thieves, FaZe, those guys. I know a lot of the guys on both of those teams."

He did however, mention TSM as a potential pick as well.

Symfuhny was initially with NRG, and is now looking at esports orgs to sign with. TimTheTatman mentioned that he thinks he knows where Symfuhny will end up, or that he has a good idea of where Symfuhny will go. However, Tim didn't provide any more details beyond that.

Though there weren't specifics, it's likely that Tim does know that Symfuhny will sign somewhere soon, and TimTheTatman might be right behind him.