Activision has given COD: Warzone console players a High Resolution Texture Pack in order to boost the game's visuals.

COD: Warzone players were given mode-specific uninstall options, in order to reduce the large file size of the battle royale title. This allows only specific portions of the game to be installed, thereby leaving more free disk space.

PC users now have a texture streaming option which sees the resolution streamed to the PC's cache, rather than be a permanent option. COD: Warzone on consoles however, are given the option to download a High Resolution Texture pack to keep the graphics intact.

How to download the High Resolution Texture Pack in COD: Warzone

Since texture streaming is not available for COD: Warzone on consoles, players can take advantage of the Texture Pack. For players on a PlayStation Pro or Xbox One X device, simply logging into COD: Warzone will prompt the option to download the High Resolution Texture Pack. If players decline the option to download, it can be found at any time in the same way that regular PS4 and Xbox One users can find it.

its for all consoles but is only recommended for ps4 pro / ps5 / xbox one x / xbox series x



you can access it from the game installs menu in the options - if you dont see it in the list, try restarting MW/WZ. — Paul Haile (@Tyrael) November 10, 2020

PS4 and Xbox One base console players will not receive the prompt when logging into COD: Warzone. The High Resolution Texture pack must be downloaded from the Game Installs menu. The steps for these are the same as downloading any other DLC for a game.

The Texture Packs are also available on next-gen consoles. Much like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, users will be prompted. COD: Warzone players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will surely want to take advantage of these stellar graphics. Just be mindful of the amount of space it will take up.

Advertisement

High Resolution Texture Pack

The November 9th update lowered the file size for COD: Warzone quite drastically. The patch reduced textures across all systems automatically. Rare textures that are hardly seen by players have been lessened or completely removed in some instances. This was done, again, in order to reduce the sheer size of the game and allow things to run more smoothly for those with lower tier systems.

FYI there's a new high res texture pack for COD Modern Warfare on next-gen. You need to launch the game and 'buy' this 24gb update, at least on Xbox. It won't auto-download. Looks like this quirk has been fixed for Cold War and it's all one game, not a series of add-on packs. — Ben Salter (@Ben_Salter) November 10, 2020

Activision has stated this change is just for Operators and Weapons only. They have also confirmed that future Texture Packs will also be available. Right now, this new High Resolution Texture Pack for COD: Warzone is the only way console players can download and restore the visuals of the game