How to create Private Matches in COD: Warzone

Patch 1.29 has gone live, introducing the ability to create private match lobbies in COD: Warzone.

Private Warzone matches....

I see tourney's soon! — Trevor Wright (@TrevorLeeGaming) November 10, 2020

In a move that will be huge for COD: Warzone esports, private matches are available in many forms. Private versions, including squad variations, are available for the main Battle Royale mode, a mini Battle Royale mode, and a new variant called Plunder. This will be the final patch before Black Ops Cold War releases and is sure to be a popular one for COD: Warzone's high level players. Creating a private lobby is just as easy as joining a public one.

Here's how a private match can be created in COD: Warzone

There is a tab within COD: Warzone that is labeled "Private Match, Practice Modes, & Trials." This tab can be found on the main menu of the game. Once there, the option for a BR mode or Plunder mode are available. The minimum player requirements need to be met. Once they are, the host of the private match can simply start the game, and let the players drop straight into Verdansk for battle.

COD: Warzone private match requirements

Each game mode in a private COD: Warzone match requires a minimum number of players. For the normal Battle Royale mode and its squad variations, 50 players must be in the lobby before it can begin. For a game of Plunder, there is a 30 player requirement. A mini version of the COD: Warzone BR mode must have 25 players in order to start.

Warzone Private Lobbies! I'm super excited to see what this does to the Warzone community — Horizem (@HorizemGames) November 10, 2020

An important thing to note is that Infinity Ward is considering COD: Warzone private matches to be in a beta mode. This makes the chances of encountering some unfriendly bugs higher than normal. Gather some friends or join a competition and test things out for Infinity Ward, in order to make sure it runs as smooth as possible.