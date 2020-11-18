Black Ops Cold War has 16 scorestreaks to choose from, and some are far better than others.

Black Ops Cold War scorestreaks range from a combat bow equipped with fire to jets that take out enemy scorestreaks. Different situations call for different streaks, but in this game, there are some that are great, no matter the game mode.

Top 5 scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Spy Plane

Image via Treyarch

The Spy Plane in Black Ops Cold War, otherwise known as the UAV in Call of Duty, is a staple scorestreak pick. Spy Planes are by no means exciting or great for kills, but they are invaluable. They reveal anyone on the minimap that doesn't have the ghost perk equipped.

On top of revealing enemies, a score is given for any revealed player kills by teammates while the Spy Plane is active. That provides more score towards the next scorestreak. Spy Planes are also incredibly easy to get, and they are a guarantee for every match.

#4 - War Machine

Image via Treyarch

In essence, the War Machine is just an incredibly powerful grenade launcher for players to wield. It has a ton of Area of Effect damage that can easily wipe out teams at a point. War Machines also have sizeable ammo, and as long as the wielder can stay alive, there can be a ton of carnage.

The only hang-up is players don't get extra armor. If someone takes the wielder out, that's it. It's also 3500 points, which is one below the helicopter.

#3 - Cruise Missile

Image via Treyarch

Past Call of Duty games have had very similar scorestreaks where a missile is controlled by the player. It usually will land at least one kill. In Black Ops Cold War, though, there is a bonus to the cruise missile.

While it is falling, two additional rockets will launch on targets below if seen in the camera. That feature makes it easy to get triple kills in most games, and team wipes are possible.

#2 - Attack Helicopter

Image via Treyarch

This is the third of the three starting scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War and is always a strong pick. It isn't as deadly as the chopper gunner, but its passiveness offers more opportunities to play while it's up.

The Attack Helicopter will take out enemies as the player can still run around the map and get kills. Chopper Gunners, on the other hand, require control.

#1 - Gunship

Image via Treyarch

Gunships in Black Ops Cold War are controlled scorestreaks, but this one is the most powerful of them all. As the hardest killstreak to get at 10,000 points, it provides a ton of power and is guaranteed to destroy the other team.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and what may seem the best for one may not be so for another.