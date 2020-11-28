How to improve your FPS and reduce lag in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

For players facing an FPS-drop or lag issue in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a few simple optimizations can help them avoid these problems.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hasn't been the best experience for players so far with game crashes, server disconnections, and the skill-based matchmaking fiasco. However, when it comes to FPS and overall performance of the game, players can achieve higher efficiency through a few simple optimizations.

These optimizations work across all the modes present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including the Zombies mode. These optimizations also benefit players as additional features that can be distracting are also turned off.

Copy these video settings if you have any issues :-) have a 2070 as well, RT to save a life pic.twitter.com/BwkxJuNSAE — LAG Justin Fargo-P (@silly702) November 13, 2020

Here's how to achieve a better FPS and reduce lag on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to improve performance of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The first thing that players need to ensure is whether their Graphics Processor Unit's Drivers are updated or not. AMD and Nvidia are both known for releasing driver updates before the launch of AAA titles. With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being one of the most-anticipated games of the year, GPU manufacturers did release an update before its release.

Advertisement

Once the GPU drivers have been updated to the latest version, the player needs to launch Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and head over to the Graphics tab in the Settings menu.

The optimizations that the player needs to make on this tab for a better in-game experience are:

Make sure that the Display Mode is set to Fullscreen

is set to Fullscreen Refresh Rate should be set according to the highest native refresh rate of the player's monitor. For example, if the player has a 144Hz monitor, they should set the refresh rate to 144Hz.

should be set according to the highest native refresh rate of the player's monitor. For example, if the player has a 144Hz monitor, they should set the refresh rate to 144Hz. The player needs to disable the Gameplay V-Sync and the Menu V-Sync

and the Moving on to the Render Resolution , players should set it at 100 when starting. However, if performance issues persist, then this is the setting that players would need to lower.

, players should set it at 100 when starting. However, if performance issues persist, then this is the setting that players would need to lower. Setting Aspect Ratio to Automatic and Field of View to 100 is optimal to avoid FPS drops in the game

to Automatic and to 100 is optimal to avoid FPS drops in the game After setting Framerate Limit to Custom, the player needs to set the Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit to their monitor's maximum refresh rate.

to Custom, the player needs to set the to their monitor's maximum refresh rate. For the Texture Quality, Model Quality, Special Effects Quality, Screen Space Reflection, and Object View Distance players should check the capabilities of their GPU and set the values accordingly. However, setting all of the above to Low will ensure a better gameplay performance with minimum lag.

Once these optimizations have been made, players should witness a noticeable change in the gameplay experience of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.