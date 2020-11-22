Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War keeps crashing on Xbox and PS4 — Here is how to fix the issue

Players have been facing an issue with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War crashing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox.

Ever since the release of it's Alpha edition, Activision has faced a lot of heat from the community regarding skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

With additional crash issues plaguing players, it is high time Activision releases an optimization update at the very least. There are, though, a few tips for players to try and overcome the crashing issues present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

This article looks at how players can stop Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from crashing.

Fixing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War crash problem

With multiple players across the community running into the same problem, Activision Support had to publish an official blog regarding crashes and game freezes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well as possible fixes.

The steps that players should follow to overcome the game crash problems are:

The first step that players can try is to relaunch the game. If that doesn't fix the problem, they can try to reboot the console.

After this, players need to connect to a working internet connection and ensure that all the drivers and updates are correctly installed.

They can also check the official forums if it is a temporary problem and if a hotfix is on its way.

If none of the above work, gamers can try uninstalling and reinstalling the game.

If the game was installed on an HDD (Hard-Disk Drive), they should try and install it on a SSD (Single-Slate Drive).

Trying out all of these steps should help a player overcome the game crash issues in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Some of these steps are also known for fixing FPS-drop and stutter issues.

However, if none of the recommended steps work for a player, they should probably wait for Activision to introduce a new patch which fixes these crash issues. As a final resort, if nothing works for them, players can also try contacting Activision Support.