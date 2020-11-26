The best Gallo SA12 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War places shotguns in the secondary category, and even as a secondary slot, a gun like the Gallo SA12 can cause plenty of chaos.

Maps in Black Ops Cold War offer a lot of variety, and there will always be circumstances when players find themselves in close quarters areas. That's when it's great to have a secondary shotgun. There are two to choose from, one being the Gallo and the other the Hauer 77.

The Hauer 77 is a pump shotgun with more of an ability to one-shot kill at the expense of range and fire rate. With that in mind, the Gallo should be built in a different way that is based on fire rate and close-quarters range.

Attachments for the Gallo SA12 in Black Ops Cold War

(Image via Treyarch)

Attachments:

Barrel: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

Players may be tempted to use the barrel that increases pure damage, but it's not worth it on the Gallo. Range is the strong suit of the Gallo, along with fire rate. Sacrificing range for damage makes the weapon less effective.

Getting a one-shot kill with the Gallo is already hard enough and unlikely, so the damage boost doesn't make much sense. The Reinforced Heavy increases the range and fire rate, so getting two shots off is even easier.

Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

This laser sight is going to increase the hip-fire accuracy by 35%. In a tight situation, when there's no time to aim, having increased accuracy at the hip can be devastating for the enemy.

Using the laser comes at a cost to some ADS speed, but that can be compensated for.

Magazine: Stanag 12 Rnd Tube

Considering multiple shots is the goal of the semi-auto Gallo, having the ammunition to do so is important. Twelve rounds goes a long way and gives players plenty of time to clear out a building and continue shooting.

The only downside is the slow reload process on the 12 rounds. They'll just have to really count.

Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape is the first handle attachment unlocked, and it gives a flat bonus to ADS speed with 10%. It's not a ton, but there are no negatives, and it compensates for the ADS speed lost on using the laser.

Stock: No Stock

The Marathon stock is tempting to use in Black Ops Cold War and has a nice sprint increase, but the base sprint to fire speed on the No Stock is too valuable. Most players are sprinting in close quarters when using a shotgun. Being able to bring the weapon up and fire 40% faster is a massive advantage.

Shots can be effectively fired before most players even have their sight ready.