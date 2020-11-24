Black Ops Cold War isn't packed with multiplayer maps but it has a couple of good ones to choose from.

One of the biggest things requested for Black Ops Cold War is the addition of new maps. Another version of Nuketown is on its way, but it has not arrived in the game at the time of writing. Until then, there are five maps in the game that stand out above the rest.

Top 5 maps in Black Ops Cold War

#5 Cartel

Cartel (Image via Activision)

Cartel is a truly fun map and can get extremely chaotic with the way Black Ops Cold War is being played.

Objective modes are especially wild on Cartel. There is more cover here than almost any other map. The farm provides cover for players to hide behind the vegetation. There are buildings to wait out Scorestreaks. It also has the typical three lanes, allowing for flanks and retakes of objective sites.

#4 Checkmate

Checkmate (Image via Activision)

Checkmate is one of the smaller maps in Black Ops Cold War, and the entire idea behind the map is interesting.

Checkmate is a hanger that is a perfect rectangle. There are paths to take on each side and up the middle. The plane allows for plenty of setting up and controlling of mid. The map also forces players to think before using Scorestreaks.

Aerial attacks must be angled through the roof of the hanger, but the small size of the map can make them very effective when they connect.

#3 Miami

Miami (Image via Activision)

Miami quickly became unpopular during the Alpha and Beta weekends of Black Ops Cold War. However, since the full release of the game, the map has become more likeable.

Miami is a beautifully bright map even though it takes place at night. The stairwells, alleyways, and beachfront give the map a winding layout, making it unique.

#2 Alpine

Alpine (Image via Activision)

Many Black Ops Cold War players may not be aware of Alpine. It is one of the maps exclusive to the Fireteam mode. Players can travel the snowy ski resort that has been turned into a Soviet base with snowmobiles, tanks, and helicopters.

Fireteam is a large mode, and Alpine is a very large map. There is a wooded area to hide in, several shacks to use for cover, and a massive slope to traverse. The map is gorgeous and is enough to play Fireteam by itself.

#1 Moscow

Moscow (Image via Activision)

Moscow is the best map in Black Ops Cold War and is one that is made for objective-based game modes.

Domination and Hardpoint are a spectacle to watch or take part in. From the windows overlooking the center to the street and alleyways leading around the outside, Moscow is designed extremely well. High or low, players will find plenty of angles to hold and many ways to dominate.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best maps in Black Ops Cold War.