Nuketown '84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Release Date, Free Bundle and other details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is adding a long-standing fan-favorite map to the game next week.

Nuketown '84 is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2020. The new map will be accompanied by a free bundle for players to claim in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. From graffiti to mannequins, Nuketown '84 presents players with a never before seen '80s vibe.

To celebrate the launch of the new multiplayer map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players who have played the game since launch or those who purchase the game before December 4 will be rewarded with the Nuketown '84 bundle.

Let's dive in and take a look at what's included in the Nuketown '84 bundle and everything there is to know about the new map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Nuketown '84, the new map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Like the name suggests, Nuketown '84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is inspired by an '80s theme and aims to provide players with a retro feel. The new map comes with the free-to-claim bundle for all players.

This bundle includes a total of 10 items to allow players to customize their appearance with a Nuketown '84 theme.

Image via Activision

All the items included in the Nuketown '84 are:

The "Last Stop" Epic Shotgun Blueprint includes a 21.6" Paratrooper Barrel, a Commando Assembly Stock, a 6 RND Tube Magazine, and a Milstop Reflex Optic. This makes for an excellent secondary weapon for players to participate in close-quarter combats.

Six assorted Weapon Charms which are a perfect fit for any Nuketown '84 fan. With "Chad, Thad, Vlad, Karen, Sharon, and Bobbi McDaren" to choose from, players have a wide range of selections to choose from.

"Test Subjects" sticker which can apply on most weapons from the Gunsmith option in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

"Omnibus" calling card and "Nuketown Legend" emblem to spice up a player's profile with some Nuketown '84 themed imagery.

The map is set to arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 24. Given how disappointed the community is with the game regarding skill-based matchmaking and game crash issues, the much-loved Nuketown refresh could very well be the map that wins over the community's love and trust.