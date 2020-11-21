VIP Escort is a new game mode introduced in Black Ops Cold War.

VIP Escort is quite different than the other various game modes found in Black Ops Cold War. One team has a random player gifted VIP status. The objective is to get that VIP to one of two extraction points.

The opposing team must eliminate the VIP before extraction takes place. In order for a round to be won, the opposing team must eliminate the VIP, or the escorting team must either get the VIP to extraction or eliminate the entire other team.

How to play VIP Escort in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

General

The mechanics of VIP Escort are generally the same as the other Black Ops Cold War modes. One large difference is the down but not out state. Players do not immediately get eliminated. They go down, much like in Fortnite, with a chance to crawl away and be revived by a teammate.

VIP Escort in Black Ops Cold War is 6v6. When spawning in, the two objective sites are revealed. The entire weapon arsenal of Black Ops Cold War is available. Players can load in with whatever class they have available. The exception is the VIP. The VIP has a specific loadout consisting of:

Secondary Weapon: 1911

Optic : Quickdot LED

: Quickdot LED Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Body : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Magazine: Fast Mag

Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade 2x

Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade 2x

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Scorestreak: Spy Plane

VIP Escort Tips

Image via Activision

Send players ahead

As the team with the VIP, it is essential to break apart at least a little. Keeping everyone together will allow an enemy to just unload bullets into the group and hope for the best.

Send a couple players ahead while the remainder stay with the VIP. This will allow the other players to scout out some information and possibly clear an extraction site before the VIP sees any sort of danger.

Save the Spy Plane

As the VIP, one Spy Plane is available right at the start of the round. Black Ops Cold War players know how important a Spy Plane can be. Instead of using it immediately, save it for the mid to end game.

Use it after players start to spread out and extraction is within reach. The Spy Plane can easily determine if the zone is safe for the VIP to enter and begin their escape.

Hold the sites

This is a tip for the team trying to stop the VIP from extracting. There is no need to try and hunt down the VIP. The entire objective of the VIP team is to lead that player to one of the extraction sites.

Divide the team evenly across the zones. Set up and wait for the VIP or his team to arrive before taking them out. Don't be deterred by the potential of "camping." Camp away.