Levelling up weapons in Black Ops Cold War is as easy as just using them, but performing well can make it faster.

The only way to get the higher level attachments is to use the weapons and use them well. Black Ops Cold War takes a page from other Call of Duty entries.

In order to level up weapons, players need to rack up some solid kills. It can be time consuming grinding toward the Diamond and Dark Matter Ultra weapon camos. However, there are some solid ways to speed things up.

How to level up guns quickly in Black Ops Cold War

Play Zombies

Black Ops Cold War Zombies gives less XP for weapons than any of the Multiplayer game modes. The trade off here is the sheer amount of enemies available in Zombies.

The threat of the undead outweighs any number of human opponents within Multiplayer. This works especially well if kills are a struggle in typical MP. Just aim for the head and lay into the Zombies for some quick weapon leveling.

Play on a PlayStation System

It is a bit controversial, as PC and Xbox players feel left behind. Regardless of that, PlayStation players get more weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War. That's a fact.

While in a party with at least one other player, users on PS4 or PS5 get double the amount of weapon XP. This PlayStation specific benefit comes alongside things like extra loadout slots and first dibs on a different Zombies mode.

Choose game modes wisely

Eliminating as many people as possible is the key when it comes to weapon leveling in Black Ops Cold War. Modes like Search and Destroy just won't cut it. Leveling up fast requires a lot of players and a lot of opportunities for kills. Combined Arms Moshpit offers just that.

There will be up to 12 players on the enemy team across the various modes found in the playlist. Pick a weapon, load in, and start leveling.