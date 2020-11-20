Top 5 weapons for Black Ops Cold War Zombies

All the Black Ops Cold War weapons, among other additions, are available in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Like always, some firearms are in the top tier. Knowing which are the best is especially important in this year of Zombies because of the new loadout feature. With loadouts, players can choose to spawn with one of five field upgrades and a weapon of their choice, complete with attachments.

Bringing the best weapons to the match, along with knowing what wall guns work best, can make all the difference in outlasting the hordes of Zombies.

Most useful weapons for Black Ops Cold War Zombies

#5 - Knife

Image via Treyarch

It sounds ridiculous at first, but the knife is quickly becoming the meta weapon to start the game with in a loadout. It can 1-hit kill zombies all the way up to round 10 and is still usable for a round or two afterward.

The knife also provides a ton of extra score because of the melee kill bonus always present in Zombies. Using it to start in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is a top tier move as of now.

#4 - Ray Gun

Image via Treyarch

The Ray Gun is a Zombies classic and a powerful Wonder Weapon. Black Ops Cold War isn't the only Call of Duty title where this weapon destroys and only gets better as each Pack A Punch tier goes up, making it a must grab.

However, this weapon isn't available in loadouts, so players need to be on the lookout in the game itself.

#3 - RPD

Image via Treyarch

Light Machine Guns are a great pickup in Zombies, and the RPD is another great weapon to start with in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Once the LMGs are Pack A Punched, they can tear through trains of Zombies and make the difference between a swarm of death and victory.

Pair it with a shotgun or a Wonder Weapon, and the game will look great.

#2 - D.I.E. Shockwave

Image via Treyarch

The D.I.E. Shockwave is a new Wonder Weapon for the Die Maschine map. It's a powerful pickup and can be obtained pretty easily through a quick Easter egg and some harvested zombie souls.

It can even be modified into four different elemental types with some extra work put in.

#1 - Gallo SA12

Image via Treyarch

A Gallo SA12 in Black Ops Cold War Zombies can tear through hordes of zombies and the mini-bosses fairly easily. Especially with the Pack A Punch upgrade, it has a ton of ammo, reloads fast, kills quick, and fantastic range.

It can typically be found on the wall with higher tiers than the starting loadout weapon, at the downed crash site. Mix it with an RPD or a Wonder Weapon, and zombies will vanish.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and what may seem the best for one may not be so for another.