What are the Wonder Weapons in Black Ops Cold War?

Black Ops Cold War Zombies features Wonder Weapons like other iterations of the game mode in the past Call of Duty games.

The most prominent Wonder Weapon in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is the D.I.E. Shockwave, aka Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement. The new Wonder Weapon is the premier weapon for the only current map in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, Die Maschine.

The D.I.E. Shockwave goes beyond just one iteration. The weapon can be modified to have four different variations. The four variations are toxic, lightning, fire, and ice elements that all add their own effect and flare to the weapon.

Wonder Weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Wonder Weapons in Call of Duty, as well as Black Ops Cold War, are generally categorized as unique weapons to the map or mythos of Zombies. Much of the time, they act as a sort of relic or energy weapon that can easily tear through hordes of zombies.

There is another Wonder Weapon that is featured in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, which any fan will immediately recognize. The Ray Gun is back, and it is as good as ever in this year's iteration. Like the D.I.E. Shockwave, the Ray Gun is an energy-focused Wonder Weapon that is rare in the map and incredibly deadly.

Depending on the weapon, Wonder Weapons can be elusive and difficult to get. Both weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies can be obtained through sheer luck by using the mystery box. However, that's pure chance and even less likely that a Wonder Weapon will pop out from the mystery box.

The other way to obtain the two major Wonder Weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is to complete the respective Easter Eggs for each weapon. Obtaining both weapons through Easter Eggs will require that the power be on and the Pack A Punch is available. Once those are done, players can begin to set up for the Easter Eggs.

Getting the Ray Gun involves using the Aether Orbs and shooting them in certain spots in order to be transported to the Dark Aether. Once there, Zombies carrying a coffin full of free loot will have the Ray Gun for the taking.

The D.I.E. Shockwave, on the other hand, doesn't involve the Aether but rather obtaining a remote control for the weapon and turning on a machine in the bunker that eats the souls of Zombies. Once that's done, the weapon is ready for the taking.