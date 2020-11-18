How to get the Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The D.I.E. Shockwave is the first Wonder Weapon in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty has once again included a special Zombie mode that is only available to players who have purchased Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. According to the official Call of Duty blog, the Zombie mode is a "four-person co-op mode that includes new ways to progress, classic fan-favorite Perks, and an arsenal of Cold War weaponry."

Along with the introduction of the Zombie mode, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has also introduced a new map, "Die Maschine," set in the early 80s. The Zombie mode has even gotten a new addition in the form of a Wonder Weapon.

Here's a look at what this weapon is and how players can obtain it in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The D.I.E. Shockwave, the first Wonder Weapon for players, is an Easter Egg weapon, meaning that players have to complete side-quests to unlock it. This firearm can not only be used to blast waves of zombies with electroshocks but also upgraded into various versions.

There are two methods War to unlock the D.I.E. Shockwave from the Die Maschine map in Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold:

Players can earn it as a random drop from the Mystery Box. It can be acquired by completing an Easter Egg side-quest.

Before trying to complete the Easter Egg side-quest, players need to turn on the power and repair the "Pack-a-Punch" Machine in the Die Maschine map of the Zombie mode.

After this, the player has to defeat a mini-boss called Megaton, who drops a gold keycard after being defeated. This keycard is useable to spawn the D.I.E. Remote Control when used on the Weapons Lab computer.

Following this, the player needs to return to the map's starting building, which resembles the Nacht Der Undertoten map. The player can spot a cracked wall opposite the stairs on the first floor's living room, with a blue glow emanating from it. Interacting with this crack on the wall activates the D.I.E. Machine, capturing the souls of dead zombies nearby.

The player will now need to lead the zombies near the D.I.E. Machine and kill them there. Executing a total of 30 of these undead near this weapon will cause the D.I.E. Shockwave to spawn. It can further be upgraded into one of the elemental variants available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.