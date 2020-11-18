Private matches in Black Ops Cold War are a fun way to simply play with friends.

Black Ops Cold War allows private matches across Multiplayer and Zombies. The Zombies mode can be played by matchmaking with other players, or done with a squad that is already preset. That is why private matches are so important to have. It takes away the wait that matchmaking has and allows Black Ops Cold War players to jump right into Zombies with people they trust. Starting a private match can be a bit tricky, as it isn't in plain sight.

How to play Private Matches in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Zombies is one of the selectable modes from the main menu of Black Ops Cold War. Inside of the Zombies mode, players can access the same things as in Multiplayer. There is Operator selection, loadouts to tinker with, and the ability to check out stats in the Barracks.

Players can also select which mode of Black Ops Cold War Zombies they want to play. Public features Die Maschine Endless, Die Maschine 20 Round, and Dead Ops Arcade. This is where players can queue up and join a lobby with others to tackle the horde of the undead.

Image via Activision

Many players have failed to realize that the option to start a private lobby is right there. When selecting the type of mode within Zombies, players can either use the bumpers on the controller or simply click with a mouse to select Private. This will switch up the look of the mode selection screen.

Once in a Private match, players and friends can start immediately without matchmaking. It can also be used for Black Ops Cold War players wanting to take a solo swing at things. The modes change to Die Maschine, Die Maschine Solo, Dead Ops Arcade, and Dead Ops Arcade Solo.

Image via Activision

Just choose which private mode to play. If the lobby is filled with friends, it can start immediately. Otherwise, players can invite their friends from here, or even go fight the Zombies on their own.