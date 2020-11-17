Black Ops Cold War Zombies has a feature called Exfil, where players can get themselves out of the game before they die. It's a new option that gives players more choice over how a game ends.

The first thing to note about Exfil in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is the round requirement. Players can't Exfil whenever they'd like to in a game. In game, players must first reach at least round 10 before any Exfil can be done. After round 10, using the Exfil option will only be available every five rounds. Basically, players can Exfil on round 10, 15, 20, and so on.

Using the Exfil feature in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Once players reach the round requirement for using the Exfil in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the next step is to initiate the use of it. At the start of the game, there will be a radio that players can interact with. In single player, there is nothing else to worry about in terms of the radio. In a multiplayer game, everyone will need to agree in order to Exfil the map.

As soon as everyone has agreed to the radio call, solo or not, it's time to Exfil Black Ops Cold War Zombies. After signaling the radio, everyone will need to make their way to the Exfil point on the map. There should be no time wasted getting to that point, which is important.

At the point, players will need to wait in the position for the helicopter to arrive and get them. But it's not as easy as sitting and waiting for a rid out of the Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. There will be swarms of Zombies that attempt to stop players from getting the Exfil and it's going to require plenty of ammo and firepower. The helicopter itself needs enough space to land and pick up players, which means clearing the area of enough zombies to leave.

If players can successfully survive the swarm and clear out a spot for the helicopter to land, they can board the chopper and that will successfully complete the entire Exfil for the Black Ops Cold War Zombies map.

Rewards are given for getting through the swarm of Zombies and managing to escape the map. A large XP bonus is given along with some Raw Aetherium Crystals. It's a great way to farm those up and leave the map without dying.