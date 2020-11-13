With the launch of Black Ops Cold War on 13th November, many embargoes have been lifted, and there is plenty of info on how to Pack A Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

The new map is called Die Maschine, and one YouTuber named MrDalekJD already has a full descriptive video (seen at the end of this article) on how to Pack A Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

There are two different ways to access the Pack A Punch on Die Maschine. They are reasonably close paths, but in the video, MrDalekJD decides to display the right-side path because that's where the mystery box light was displayed. From there, the path is detailed.

Pack A Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Image via Treyarch

The first right-side door costs 500 points and leads into the building that seems to be reminiscent of Nacht Der Untoten, the original Call of Duty: World at War Zombies map. Once inside, Black Ops Cold War Zombies players need to take a right and go up the stairs. They must move the debris for a cost, which is 750 points.

From there, to get to the outpost, players need to take a left after passing the debris and go to the end of the room, where there is another block in the wall. Purple arrows in Black Ops Cold War Zombies give hints to players about which way to go, and that block in the wall will cost 1,000 points.

MrDalekJD starts the video with about 4800 points, so he quickly goes from point to point. Whether players start the path by going left or right in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, which in this case was right, they will eventually end up at the crash site outside the building in the snow.

There will be another debris point there, which costs 1,250 points and grants access to the facility. The facility doors will automatically open, and players need to go down the stairs.

There is another door that needs to be purchased for 1,500 points on the left. Players then need to follow the medical bay to the next door and open that turn on the power in the next room, which of course is required for Pack A Punch.

Image via Treyarch

Once the power is on in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, there will be two terminal markers on the screen, both of which need to be activated. Once switched on, a black and purple anomaly will spawn in the middle of the room, a bit down the stairs. Players need to interact with the anomaly orb, which will bring them to the Dark Aether.

Essentially, the Dark Aether seems like an alternate universe part of the map, that is the same as the base Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but very purple and full of ocean life-like aesthetics. On the screen, a prompt will be given to find a tunnel, and players must find their way to the marker. Getting there will bring them to a new part of the map that provides a machine part.

This part needs to be brought to the marker and placed in the machine within the room ahead. Completing that will bring players back to the normal world and game.

Pack A Punch is then ready to use, which was the machine being fixed. Players can access three Pack A Punch tiers in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. The first is 5,000 points, the second 15,000, and the third is 30,000 points.