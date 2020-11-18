How to make it to higher rounds in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Zombies in Black Ops Cold War is unlike any other iteration of the undead in Call of Duty.

This time around, the story, the gameplay, and just about everything else in Zombies feels much bigger than ever before. Black Ops Cold War gives players a brand new Zombies experience to try with friends, randoms, or completely alone.

The first few rounds come and go quite quickly. Those are a walk in the park compared to the higher rounds within the mode. But it takes a genuinely skillful Zombies player to get to those higher rounds in Black Ops Cold War.

Best means to make it to higher rounds in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Communication

Black Ops Cold War Zombies is all about communication. That is the number one aspect to ensure survival. Individual gunplay is nice, but having a plan with the rest of the squad is crucial.

Players must be sure to call out when a Zombie is approaching a teammate. They have to discuss money and how to spend it, and trade weapons so that someone isn't empty-handed. Work as a team, survive as a team.

Spend wisely

Players should not go crazy and spend all of the team's money from the get-go. They can open some doors, clear some debris, and start the path to getting the power on. Otherwise, they can save the money for later.

There is no need to buy expensive wall weapons off the bat. Instead, gamers can keep the money available for the later rounds. Black Ops Cold War is the first Zombies experience where the Mystery Box has a higher chance of a rarer weapon the longer the game goes on.

Classic Zombies plays

Gamers must never forget the roots of Zombies. Black Ops Cold War may be a different experience, but the classic tricks still work. Players can start a Zombie train and lead them to where they can be disposed of.

They can go for melee kills in the early rounds, and when Insta-Kill is active, to save ammo. Gamers can use Perks and the Pack-a-Punch to become a Zombie-killing machine. They have to be sure to take a deep breath after each round and gear up for the next.