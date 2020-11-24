The shotguns in Black Ops Cold War can be put to use as the primary weapon of a loadout.

While the main focus Black Ops Cold War is on assault rifles, submachine guns, and sniper rifles, shotguns are a brutally underrated form of domination. The Hauer 77 can be used to rack up a number of kills and reach the high tier Scorestreak in no time. It absolutely rips enemies apart. The Hauer 77 can be turned into a mobile, ranged, one-hit destroyer.

The best Hauer 77 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Muzzle : Duckbill Choke

: Duckbill Choke Barrel : 24.1" Ranger

: 24.1" Ranger Body : SWAT 5mW Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight Handle : SASR Jungle Grip

: SASR Jungle Grip Stock: Shotgun Stock

These attachments allow the Hauer 77 a bit more mobility than normal. This is how it turns into a useful primary weapon for those intense games of Black Ops Cold War.

Using the shotgun in this manner will be enough to cause opponents to rage. The range is increased and makes the distance that the Hauer 77 will one shot kill even bigger. Saying this is a deadly setup is an understatement.

Primary Weapon

Image via Activision

Since the Hauer 77 is a secondary one, Black Ops Cold War players need to decide on a primary weapon to go with it. A tactical rifle fits nicely for those long range instances. Going with an M16 is the best move. It won't be used consistently, but can get the job done when the Hauer 77 can't reach.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex Grenade

: Semtex Grenade Tactical : Stimshot

: Stimshot Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Outside of the C4, the Semtex is the best lethal equipment in Black Ops Cold War. It is a quick and efficient grenade. The Stimshot is the best choice for tactical equipment in this loadout. There will be some engagements where the Hauer 77 does not finish an opponent in one shot. The Stimshot allows for an easy heal after taking some damage.

The Field Upgrade should be a Proximity Mine. It is not the best Field Upgrade for other classes, but with the Hauer 77, it is perfect. The point of this loadout is to deal ridiculous damage. A Proximity Mine simply adds to the kill count when a random enemy runs into it.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Tracker

Ghost

Ninja

Perk Greed may be the best Wildcard in Black Ops Cold War. With Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket, players get resistance to all types of equipment. Scavenger adds ammo back to the Hauer 77 after it gets a kill.

Tracker lets the player follow their next target. Ghost keeps the player off the radar when a Spy Plane is called. Ninja keeps things quiet when hunting down opponents. This Hauer 77 loadout is disgusting.