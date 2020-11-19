Weapon camos are a good way to show off to other Black Ops Cold War players.

The weapon camos in Black Ops Cold War are reminiscent of previous games in the Black Ops series. Just like every other Call of Duty title, weapon camos are unlocked by leveling up the specific weapon. Eventually, players can fully unlock every weapon camo in order to reach the peak of Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra.

Those aren't the only stand out weapon camos in Black Ops Cold War, though. There are some others that are just wonderful to see wrapped around the various weapons.

Top 5 weapon camos in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Diamond

Image via Activision

The Diamond camo is one of the best ways to indicate that you have grinded in Black Ops Cold War. To unlock this camo, players have to unlock every weapon camo for each gun in a single weapon class.

It's a bit overrated, but still really cool to have. The Diamond camo doesn't rank higher than some others, but definitely deserves to be in the top 5.

#4 - Bloodshed

Image via Activision

Bloodshed is a camo earned in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It can be unlocked for a variety of weapons, including the Combat Knife. For each instance of Bloodshed, players simply need to rack up a certain amount of kills.

It is the first Zombies camo that truly shines. The entire theme of the Bloodshed camo, with its red and black color scheme, just screams Zombies.

#3 - Gold

Image via Activision

Gold camo has always been a fan favorite. Black Ops Cold War brings it back and makes it look more realistic than ever. Instead of just slapping a bright gold color across the weapons, the game actually makes it appear that the weapons are made of gold.

Unlocking Gold requires players to obtain all other camos for a specific weapon. Putting the work in and getting this weapon camo is quite the reward.

#2 - Dark Aether

Image via Activision

Dark Aether is the highest camo unlockable in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It works like Dark Matter Ultra in Multiplayer. Dark Aether is animated and just looks awesome. It is unlocked after obtaining every single weapon camo that Zombies allows.

It is a lot of work, but it is totally worth it. The fact that it can be used across modes just makes it even more surreal.

#1 - Plague Diamond

Image via Activision

Plague Diamond just plain rules. That's all there is to it. Out of all Black Ops Cold War weapon camos, this one takes the cake. Unlocking Plague Diamond requires players to get the Zombies Gold Viper camo for all weapons in a single class.

The purple diamond effect is beautiful. It can be an eye sore on the battlefield, but using it in Multiplayer is a great way to prove to players that you're more than a one trick pony when it comes to Call of Duty.