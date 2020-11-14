Weapon inspection is a fun feature that has returned to Black Ops Cold War.

Many weren't sure if Black Ops Cold War would include some of the little features that are found in Modern Warfare and Warzone. One of those features is the ability to inspect a weapon. Weapon inspection is when the in-game character does anything from checking ammo, flipping the weapon, feeling it with a hand, or simply just turning it to get a good look at it. It can be done with a couple of clicks of a button and is just something small and cool for Black Ops Cold War players to enjoy.

How to weapon inspect in Black Ops Cold War

It can be confusing for Black Ops Cold War players to know exactly how to perform a weapon inspection. PC players may have a separate keybind, but console players will all typically use the left directional pad button. Just pressing this button will operate the ping function in Black Ops Cold War.

Players need to hold that button to access the gesture wheel. This is where players can use the right stick, or select it via mouse click on PC, to choose a gesture. Gestures can be anything from taunts and emotes to the focused weapon inspect option.

Image via Activision

Completing this combination will cause the in-game Operator to begin the weapon inspection. Each weapon, including launchers and the Combat Knife, allows for a weapon inspection in Black Ops Cold War. Overall, it is a fun way to take a look at the various weapon skins and how they appear on different guns.

Each weapon inspection is unique and it truly shows the time put into Black Ops Cold War by Treyarch. They decided to include something fans loved in an Infinity Ward developed game and Black Ops Cold War is all the better for it.