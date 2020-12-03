Black Ops Cold War Field Upgrades are pieces of equipment that can prove extremely useful.

Players can truly put each of the Field Upgrades to good use. Some have ended up being more popular and effective than others, though. The meta is always bound to change in a game like Black Ops Cold War, which could see other ones step up.

Until then, there is a pretty solid ranking of the Field Upgrades. There are currently seven in Black Ops Cold War. These seven are unlocked at different levels and have different recharge times. Some deal damage and others provide information.

Ranking every Field Upgrade in Black Ops Cold War

#7 - Assault Pack

Assault Pack has a 3:15 recharge time. It supplies an ammo cache that gives bonus score when a player takes down an enemy after using it. The massive recharge time can see this Field Upgrade used a very limited amount of times in a Black Ops Cold War match.

Dying in-game is one surefire way to replenish ammo. The pace of the game makes dying a normal activity, rendering the Assault Pack a bit unnecessary.

#6 - Jammer

The Jammer creates an electronic disruption field. This disables enemy Field Upgrades and takes away some important minimap information. It can be annoying to opposing Black Ops Cold War players, but it does not really help the owner or their team.

There is no information provided or physical damage done like some of the other Field Upgrades. It's helpful, but really only if a player goes near it.

#5 - Gas Mine

The Gas Mine can be a helpful Field Upgrade, but it is the last one unlocked. Many players are accustomed to using a different one prior to having Gas Mine available.

This damages enemy Black Ops Cold War players and disorients them with a cloud of gas. There is no guarantee that this item will grant any kills. Players can escape quite easily. The plus side is that the recharge time is only 2:00.

#4 - Proximity Mine

The Proximity Mine is a better damaging Field Upgrade choice than the Gas Mine. If an enemy runs past it and doesn't realize it to crouch in time, they'll be immediately taken out.

Moreover, it destroys any vehicle that drives over in the larger modes of Black Ops Cold War. This is bound to get more kills than the Gas Mine in the long run. It still isn't as useful as some of the intel gathering Field Upgrades, though.

#3 - SAM Turret

The SAM Turret is a wonderful Field Upgrade choice. It has the longest recharge time in Black Ops Cold War at 3:45, but can be plenty helpful prior to being destroyed.

It launches missiles at enemy air Scorestreaks, AI or player-controlled. Players can keep their attention to the ground when the SAM Turret is deployed. It will deal with the sky.

#2 - Field Mic

In Black Ops Cold War, the Field Mic can be invaluable. It is a recording device that highlights enemy footsteps and sounds on the minimap when they cross the device's coverage location.

This is Field Upgrade that provides information. It can gives details about a flank, where enemies are congregating for a push, or just where they may be spawning in at. It is perfect for those players who want to lock down a location.

#1 - Trophy System

The Trophy System is the best Field Upgrade in Black Ops Cold War. With the Gearhead perk, players can even run with two at a time. It destroys enemy equipment and launcher missiles that are sent towards it direction within 10 meters.

The game is seeing an incredible amount of equipment being thrown. The Trophy System is the easiest way to prevent that and let players hold down an objective. Put it to good use.