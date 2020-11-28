Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is arriving soon, signaling the start of the biggest Black Ops year to date.

Black Ops Cold War has been considered the biggest and best Black Ops game yet. That includes the campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies. Many players are enjoying this year's Call of Duty more than ever.

2 weeks left until the Season 1 kicks off! 🔥#BlackOpsColdWar x #Warzone pic.twitter.com/rqdTSWdb6B — Black Ops Cold War News (@ColdWarINTEL) November 26, 2020

Up next for the game is Black Ops Cold War Season 1. The first season arrives on December 10, 2020, with new maps, modes, weapons, and integration with the COD: Warzone battle royale.

Everything you need to know about Black Ops Cold War Season 1

New Maps and Modes

🚨SEASON 1 MAP NAMES + WEAPONS:



Maps:



-Dune

-Mall

-Apocalypse (Zombies)

-Echeleon



Weapons:



-Striker (shotgun)

-Groza (AR)



Scorestreak:



-K9 Unit



More info to come on season one as the days go by! Stay tuned and make sure post notifications are ON!🔔#BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/fVKvCQf0W4 — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) November 21, 2020

New maps and modes will be coming to multiplayer and Zombies when Black Ops Cold War Season 1 arrives. 2v2 Gunfight is one of those modes.

New maps are on the way. Leaks have revealed one named Mall, which is seen in the background of the road map. Others are named Dune and Echelon.

For Zombies, anything is possible. A leak indicates a map named Apocalypse is coming. New modes for Zombies could be just about anything.

New Weapons

Image via Activision

New weapons for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 have not been confirmed. Eagle eyed viewers have spotted a couple in the road map however, that are not currently in the game.

Adler is believed to be holding a Striker shotgun. The semi-automatic shotgun is a classic from prior Modern Warfare games and a current favorite in COD Mobile. It is more than likely coming to Cold War per leakers.

The Groza SMG has been spotted too, with many mistaking it for the Chicom. Leaks have revealed this to be an assault rifle coming to the game rather than an SMG.

Warzone Integration

Image via Activision

Players have been eagerly awaiting Black Ops Cold War Season 1 to see how it will affect COD: Warzone. Operators and weapons from both MW and BOCW will both be usable in the battle royale.

The Modern Warfare engine that Warzone uses will remain intact. Therefore, Black Ops Cold War players may have to adjust to playing a mostly different game when dropping into Verdasnk.

That is, if Verdansk stays on as the Warzone map. Black Ops Cold War Season 1 could see Verdansk traded out for another map, or massive changes to takes players to Verdansk in the Cold War era.

A brand new Battle Pass is sure to arrive, giving players plenty of unlockable content to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.