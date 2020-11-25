Black Ops Cold War has decent variety of weapons, which means some are bound to get overlooked.

The weapons categories in Black Ops Cold War range from assault rifles and submachines to sniper rifles and shotguns. There are launchers and pistols too.

The Combat Knife is even given its own weapon category slot, meaning more melee weapons should be on the way.

As of now, players have determined what weapons work and which ones don't. This doesn't mean that other weapons are useless. Players may just not know the secrets to using them.

Top 5 underrated weapons in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Combat Knife

Image via Activision

The Combat Knife is extremely underrated in Black Ops Cold War, including the Zombies mode. The weapon can do some serious damage in multiplayer. Those crazy stealth players who like to run around the map without a care in the world need to spawn in with the Combat Knife. In Zombies, it is a one hit kill for about the first 10 rounds. In Multiplayer, connecting a solid slash with the knife will finish an opponent as well.

#4 - Gallo SA 12

Image via Activision

Many Black Ops Cold War players opt for the Hauer 77 when choosing a shotgun. The Hauer 77 is great at landing one shot kills on unsuspecting enemies. It doesn't work quite well against a multitude of enemies, however.

The Gallo SA 22 excels in that department. It is a semi-automatic shotgun, therefore it can decimate several enemies in a short time if close enough. The quickness of its multiple shots is too good to pass up on.

#3 - Stoner 63

Image via Activision

The Stoner 63 is the first LMG available in Black Ops Cold War. Many forgo it and opt for the RPD when it becomes unlocked. That could be a grave mistake.

The Stoner 63, with the right attachments, can absolutely rip enemy teams apart at a fairly long distance. It has a ton of ammo. The recoil is not bad. It has a great fire rate, too. This light machine gun needs to be overlooked no longer.

#2 - DMR 14

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War has several tactical rifles to choose from. Players typically choose either the M16 or the AUG. Those have been reliable weapons across many Call of Duty games. This time around, though, the DMR 14 shines in that category.

This semi-automatic rifle has a surprisingly good fire rate with little recoil. It can finish off enemies very quickly when the shots connect. The range this weapon boasts is incredible too. The DMR 14 is highly undervalued and underrated.

#1 - Bullfrog

Image via Activision

The most underrated weapon in Black Ops Cold War is the Bullfrog. It is a fully automatic submachine gun with a crazy rate of fire, decent range, and great control. The MP5 has taken over as the go to SMG. The AK-74u is in second place.

That leaves the last unlockable SMG out in the cold. It should be let inside immediately. The Bullfrog is nothing to scoff at. Given a chance, it could easily overtake the usefulness of the other submachine guns.