Hardpoint can be difficult to master against seasoned Call of Duty players in Black Ops Cold War.

The mode is very much like Headquarters from Call of Duty's past. In Black Ops Cold War, Hardpoint is a premier mode in matchmaking and competitive gameplay.

Players must rotate to the Hardpoint location and gain points by being inside of the designated area.

Hardpoint has a time limit, therefore it can be won by earning the most points when the time runs out, or simply by reaching the maximum point threshold.

In order to master it, players need to put together the right class, work with teammates, and practice.

How to master Hardpoint in Black Ops Cold War

Play the Role

Every teammate in a game of Black Ops Cold War should have a role. There should be those who secure the Hardpoint, those who anchor for the next Hardpoint, those who do the slaying, and maybe even some scouts with a sniper rifle.

Each player should find a role and stick with it. Don't be a lurker on the map and then suddenly switch to an all out assault. Don't be the player that rushes to the Hardpoint location only to fall back a few rotations later.

Learn the Maps

Each map in Black Ops Cold War has a set number of Hardpoint locations and rotations. It can be a lot of information to grasp, but that can be the difference between securing the Hardpoint or getting shut down.

One of the easiest ways to master Hardpoint is to learn the maps and the rotations that come with them. Once the Hardpoint has about 10 seconds left, a new location will appear.

Learn what that location will be prior to it appearing. This will frustrate the enemy team easily. Having knowledge of where to go next and when is invaluable in objective modes like this.

Practice

Practice makes perfect. That is the truth when playing Call of Duty. Jumping into a game of Hardpoint in Black Ops Cold War every so often will not make a master of the mode.

Players looking to master Hardpoint need to spend some time on it. Playing the mode over and over again will make the rotations, potential enemy movements, and overall skills needed, come easily.

Eventually, competing in Hardpoint will be like second nature. There is nothing more important than practice. Mastering and dominating Hardpoint in Black Ops Cold War is very possible with these tips.