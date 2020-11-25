Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: List of all Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies challenges

Dark Ops Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been divided into three categories.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have no option of figuring out the Dark Ops challenges in the game unless they complete them. However, the list initially shared by COD Tracker should help them finish Dark Ops challenges with much more ease.

The three distinct game modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War where players can complete these challenges are:

Campaign

Multiplayer

Zombies

With more than 30 assorted challenges to complete across the three modes, Call of Duty players are excited to unlock all the perks and benefits hidden behind them.

Here's a look at all these challenges and how players can complete them.

Dark Ops Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Taking a look at each Dark Ops challenge in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, here are the challenges present in the campaign mode.

Anti-Hero: The player needs to take out the marked enemies using the takedown feature in the Ashes to Ashes to mission.

Awkward Chat: The player needs to answer both the questions correctly in the elevator during the Desperate Measures mission.

Cover Your Tracks: To complete this challenge, the player needs to hide five bodies as Belikov during the Desperate Measures mission.

Defiant: In the Break on Through mission, players need to try and jump to their death from the bridge.

Retro Gamer: Unlocking every arcade machine in the campaign mode will complete this challenge.

What Do the Numbers Mean?: For this challenge, the player needs to decrypt the floppy disk during the Operation Chaos mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Here are the challenges available for players in the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,

Back at You: The player would need to throw a grenade to kill the enemy who threw it at you in the first place.

Brutal Killer: To complete this challenge, the player needs to amass a total of 25 kills without dying in a multiplayer game.

Chain Killer: The players need to get "rapid-kills" on more than seven players.

Frenzy Killer: Five rapid kills earns a Frenzy Kill medal for the player. Earning this medal will result in the completion of this challenge.

From the Depths: The player needs to amass a total of 25 kills with their primary or secondary weapon from underwater.

Hard Wipe: During a Fireteam mode match, eliminating an entire squad of four players by themselves will result in the challenge being completed.

Mega Killer: Earning a Mega Kill medal by completing six "rapid-kills" will finish this challenge

Nuclear Killer: To complete this challenge, the player needs to gather at least 30 kills(Nuclear medal) without dying.

Nuked Out: The player needs to earn a Nuclear medal from the free-for-all mode without using scorestreaks.

Relentless Killer: For this challenge, the player needs to earn 10 Relentless medals in the game.

Ultra Killer: Players need to perform seven "rapid-kills" to achieve the Ultra Killer challenge.

Underwater Ops: For this challenge, the player needs to plant a C4 explosive on an enemy Gunboat or the Wakerunner and then detonate the explosive to destroy the vehicle and everyone on board. The player needs to repeat this at least five times to complete this challenge in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Very Nuclear: To complete this challenge, the player needs to earn a Nuclear medal with 21 different weapons.

Finally, the list of challenges available in the Zombie Mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are:

Another Round: To complete this challenge, players need to reach the 100th round in the Zombie mode.

Armed to the Teeth: The player needs to have two fully upgraded weapons along with ammo mods and six active perks in a single game of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Box Addict: To unlock this challenge, the player needs to buy each weapon from the mystery box during the entire course of a game in the Zombie mode.

Checkmate: The player has to complete each trial in Die Maschine during one game.

Evil Unleashed: For this, the player needs to complete the main Easter Egg quest.

Good Enough: The player has to reach round 20 with their starting loadout; no upgrades allowed.

Harbinger of Doom: The player needs to kill 50 enemies with a single support.

Invincible: The player has to reach round 30 without dying once in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

King of Silverbacks: The player must earn a cumulative high score of 999,999,999 in Dead Ops Arcade.

Pristine Pelt: The player needs to defeat Mamaback in the final round of Dead Ops Arcade without dying.

Reaper of the Undead: A player has to amass a total of 1,000,000 enemy kills to achieve this challenge.

Social Distancing: To complete this challenge, a player has to reach round 20 without taking a single hit in the Zombie Mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Anvil: For this challenge, the player needs to exfil an entire game using melee attacks only.

This is the entire list of Dark Ops Challenges available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and players should find this helpful in their quest to unlock all the unique Calling Cards in the game.