The best way to play Rebirth Island on Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has a new map that forces players to implement new strategies.

Rebirth Island was massively speculated leading into Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One. That speculation turned out to be correct. The apparent heir to Black Ops' once-popular Alcatraz map is seeing Warzone players drop in for a brand new experience.

Not only is the map new in Warzone, but the weapons allow Black Ops Cold War classes and there is a new Gulag for players to fight their way out of. Rebirth Island is a much smaller Warzone than Verdansk. Players need to approach landing here with vast differences.

How to approach Rebirth Island on Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

On Warzone's Rebirth Island, there are very few instances of openness. The smaller Warzone map is nearly packed to the brim with structures and cover. This plays into the best strategy for attacking the prison complex island.

With the Rebirth Countdown active, be aggressive. That is the best way to approach Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone. Be as aggressive as possible, whether solo or with a team. It will pay off.

The Prison Block is a hot zone that will benefit any survivors from the initial landing greatly. Land there, loot up, and take the fight to anyone around. While doing so, be sure to look to the skies.

Image via Activision

Players will be constantly dropping in while the Rebirth Countdown is live. Use that opportunity to rack up some more kills and keep up the aggression. It will drive those opponents insane, knowing they can't even make it to the ground without being eliminated.

Use this aggressive play to rack up the cash and get a loadout drop. Teams or players that can get their loadout quicker will have an invaluable advantage over the other Warzone players. A proper loadout will decimate the rest of Rebirth Island running around with floor loot.