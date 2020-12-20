The MAC-10 is a shifty little submachine gun that can do wonders in Call of Duty: Warzone but does need a proper loadout.

The newest SMG to Black Ops Cold War is available within the Season One Battle Pass. With Season One, Black Ops Cold War weapons can now be used in Warzone. It makes the battle royale one of the most diverse and content-filled games of the genre.

As an SMG, the MAC-10 is meant for close range. Compared to Black Ops Cold War, its best loadout in Warzone is a bit different. Instead of completely speeding it up, there is some focus on damage and control.

The best MAC-10 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

In regards to the rest of the loadout, Overkill is a good perk to pair the MAC-10 up with an assault rifle of some sort. Otherwise, give the class an RPG and stick with the Ghost perk. As well, the classic Warzone combination of the C4 and Stun Grenade equipment set up will do no wrong.

Attachments

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 9

: Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel : 5.3” Ranger

: 5.3” Ranger Ammunition : Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Stock: Raider Stock

The Muzzle Brake 9 does no harm to the MAC-10, but gives a boost to its control. The small bit of recoil reduction is absolutely worth it. The MAC-10 has an already decent recoil pattern and this just makes it even smoother.

The Speed Tape and Raider Stock give the MAC-10 even more mobility in Warzone. ADS and sprint out times are made even quicker. This will allow the MAC-10 to fire before some enemies even know they are being attacked.

One downside to the MAC-10 is how fast it goes through ammo. The Ammunition attachment makes reloading no issue. It speeds up the reload time, allowing the Warzone player to immediately get back into the fight.

Another issue with the MAC-10 is its poor bullet velocity. It doesn't have incredible range. The Ranger Barrel will help with that. It makes it easier to hit shots from a distance. It also makes it even more reliable at the ranges it is most deadly at.