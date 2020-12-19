Black Ops Cold War has brought in yet another devastating SMG to its roster of weapons.

The MAC-10, known for Biggie Smalls having 10 of them, is in the new Call of Duty and ready to unleash punishment. Smaller maps are where the MAC-10 reigns supreme. It's wild recoil makes it difficult to take on long-range fights, thus close quarters combat is where this submachine gun shines.

The best loadout for the MAC-10 in Black Ops Cold War makes it a run-and-gun nightmare for enemies. No matter what, the recoil is always going to be intense. Stick to small maps and boost what the SMG does best.

The best MAC-10 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Barrel: 5.3″ Extended

5.3″ Extended Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: No Stock

The only true downside of these Black Ops Cold War attachments is the accuracy. It takes a dip on the MAC-10, but that should not matter in the situations this SMG should be used in. Otherwise, huge boosts come in the form of ammo, firepower, and speed.

Secondary Weapon - 1911

Image via Activision

The 1911 is a solid choice for a secondary weapon on any class in Black Ops Cold War. The speed of this MAC-10 loadout will make switching to the sidearm nice and quick. If the MAC-10 needs a reload, swap to the 1911 and finish the job.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

The equipment for the MAC-10 is pretty obvious. Black Ops Cold War is currently a fast-paced game in the majority of modes. The Semtex allows for a quick throw and can deal some nice damage.

The Stun Grenade makes it easy for the MAC-10 player to push in and get some kills before the opponents even know what hit them. The Proximity Mine just gives the possibility of more kills. Running and gunning will keep the player busy and the mine will simply add to the K/D.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Tracker

Ninja

Gung-Ho

Perk Greed is the essential Wildcard in Black Ops Cold War. It gives players double the normal amount of perks. That being said, Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket are a must. They reduce the effects of just about all equipment types that can be thrown.

Scavenger will replenish ammo for those players are a nice streak that just keep pumping bullets into the other team. Tracker will make it easy to find those players that will replenish the ammo after they're killed.

In the last category, Ninja will keep the player silent as they run up and start demolishing the enemies. Gung-Ho will make it so the Black Ops Cold War player can use equipment and shoot while sprinting. This makes the MAC-10 class even faster.