After a short delay, Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is nearly here.

Everyone knows by now that Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is arriving on December 16, 2020. That's a few days after the originally scheduled start date of December 10, 2020. The reason for the delay is still unknown, but less than a week is not a huge deal.

As the start of the first Black Ops Cold War season gets nearer, further questions arise. There is good news for those who looking for the updates. The first update for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is already available. It went live at 11 PM PT on December 7, 2020.

What time does the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update release?

Image via Activision

The first update for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 brought bug fixes and general quality of life improvements. There will be future updates as the season approaches, but those times are uncertain at the moment. Treyarch will announce patch notes once the updates are scheduled to come out.

They have given a heads up on when exactly all Season 1 content will be available. Both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will have their Season 1 content at 11 PM PT on December 15, 2020. Treyarch has noted that once the second content update for Warzone is out, then Season 1 will launch.

Players should know that both updates are not required if only one game is played. A Black Ops Cold War only player does not need to download the Warzone update. The same goes for Warzone only players. They do not need to download the Black Ops Cold War update.

Season 1 is shaping up to be a huge drop of content. Black Ops Cold War integration with Warzone will begin. New maps, weapons, Operators, and modes are all on the way. Unless there are game-breaking bugs, fans are surely going to happy when Season 1 comes into the mix.