Black Ops Cold War Season 1 has been delayed, but a ton of new content has finally been confirmed.

The release date has been moved back just shy of a week. No one knows why, but to appease fans, Call of Duty has dished out a preview of what's to come with Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Treyarch sent everyone flocking to the intel provided with their last words in the tweet. Raid is officially confirmed, rather than a speculated leak. Not only that, but other leaks may be coming true as well.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 adding Raid, other content

Raid

Raid is one of the most popular Call of Duty maps of all time. It has been nearly a decade since players have seen it, barring an appearance in COD Mobile. With several Nuketown remakes being a success, Black Ops Cold War is finally getting another iconic Black Ops series map.

Raid is a map that takes place in the hills of Los Angeles, California. The complex is a modern and luxurious location. It is filled with long and short range battle locations, corners to lurk around, and is simply beautiful.

It will be exciting to see how they have adapted the map to the time period of Black Ops Cold War.

New Warzone Map and Mode

The intel post by Call of Duty mentions Warzone going beyond Verdansk. Integration with Black Ops Cold War is set to begin, including Operators, weapons, and more. There is even going to be a new Gulag experience.

What the new mode will be is anyone's guess. There have been signs of a leaked Warzone map that brings back a past Black Ops location. Alcatraz, potentially labelled Rebirth Island, was part of Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale. This announcement seems to be pointing in the direction of truth for this leak.

Other New Black Ops Cold War Content

Outside of Raid, there will be plenty of content dropping for Black Ops Cold War fans. 2v2 Gunfight is entering the fray with four new maps. New and old 6v6 playlists and maps will be arriving. There will also be a new Fireteam map.

In terms of Zombies, it has been hinted that new Zombies content would arrive with Black Ops Cold War Season 1 too. No details have been given other than confirmation of a new Zombies mode.

Lastly, Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War marks the start of the Seasonal Prestige system. There will be 1000 levels available for players to reach, providing reward after reward to those truly ready to grind this year's Call of Duty title.