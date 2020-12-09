How to earn the free Season 1 bundles in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is on the way, and players can get ready earning some in-game bundles before the season launches.

Last week, Activision announced that Black Ops Cold War Season 1 wouldn't be starting until December 16. Many believed the date to be December 10 of this week, but the dates were confirmed to change.

Whether that decision was made to avoid release date clashes or because of fixes is unconfirmed. While players wait though, they can get their hands on some new free bundles as pre season gifts.

Free Black Ops Cold War bundles

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Getting the new bundles is luckily very easy and players won't have to do much to unlock them. Logging into Black Ops Cold War is really the only requirement as long as it's on time. Players will need to log in anytime from 10AM PT on December 8 to 11PM PT on December 15.

There is no requirement to play a match or complete a challenge. Players only need to open up the game and get to the main menu. Once there, a prompt to collect the bundles will appear and the items can be taken.

Season One is coming.



An unprecedented drop of free content arrives in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on 12/16.



Intel here: https://t.co/yjadXTGPZU pic.twitter.com/lVivpJ9XdS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 4, 2020

Two bundles are available to collect, and in the Season 1 blog post for Activision, the details were listed:

Advertisement

“Field Research” Bundle

· 1 Epic Operator Skin (Park)

· 1 Epic SMG Weapon Blueprint

· 1 Epic Reticle

· 1 Epic Calling Card

· 1 Rare Weapon Charm

“Certified” Bundle

· 1 Epic Operator Skin (Garcia)

· 1 Rare Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

· 1 Epic Reticle

· 1 Epic Weapon Charm

Now that the Black Ops Cold War bundles are available to collect, players can know exactly what each one has. The assault rifle one is an FFAR 1 blueprint called "Ground Patrol" while the SMG blueprint is for the Milano 821, called the "Excavator."

The charms include a cyborg gorilla tin and a what appears to be a smoke grenade. Then there are the two new operator skins that make both Park and Garcia look more grizzled.

The new skins are great for any players who have yet to unlock those operators, as they will at least be able to equip the new versions of them.

To follow up the pre season bundles, there will also be a Double XP event that runs from December 12 to the launch of Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War on December 16.