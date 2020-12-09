Treyarch has pushed a new patch for Black Ops Cold War, but one massive error remains unfixed.

A hotfix may come at some point soon, but for now, players are left reeling from an issue left untouched. That bug revolves around players not receiving the weapon camos they have worked so hard for.

New cold war update:

- still not fixed the diamond camo glitch

- removed nuketown as the only playable map for public

- gamesettings aint getting safed & I have to do all controller, graphic settings etc again after restarting the game — Laurent (@gmLaurent) December 8, 2020

Players have reported that their weapon camos, including any Mastery camos are simply not unlocking. Others have stated their camos unlocked, but went back to being unavailable after returning to the game.

Black Ops Cold War update doesn't fix the Mastery camo glitch

Image via Activision

This is a huge glitch among many others that have been causing problems in Black Ops Cold War. For Treyarch, this is an unacceptable issue that should never have arose in the first place.

Camo glitch in Cold War 🙃



Bummer that I grinded all week for diamond. pic.twitter.com/tV11o6Wrxw — SoaR Tealemon (@soartealemon) December 5, 2020

One of the main goals that players have when it comes to Black Ops Cold War is completing weapon camo challenges. These challenges are an absolute grind. They take tons of time and are the height of playing the game for many.

No one is sure exactly what caused this glitch or why it is happening in the first place. The tracker in Black Ops Cold War seems to be the issues. Players are finishing the camo challenges, but the tracker is not registering all completed weapons.

This means that maybe just 3/5 or 4/5 are showing even though 5/5 are finished, for example.

Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camos

Image via Activision

Players have three Mastery weapon camo skins to unlock throughout the different weapon categories. These camos are Gold, Diamond, and DM Ultra. In Zombies, they are Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether.

In order to unlock these weapon camos, Black Ops Cold War players must complete all weapon camo challenges for every gun. The Gold is earned by owning every camo for a specific weapon.

Diamond is earned by unlocking all camos, including Gold, for everyone weapon of a certain category, such as all Assault Rifles or all Sniper Rifles. Then, once every Diamond camo is unlocked, players receive the Dark Matter Ultra skin for all of their weapons.

This, obviously, takes a lot of time to complete. The fact that players are finishing these challenges to unlock these hard to come by camos, and then not receiving them is ridiculous. What's even more ridiculous is that Treyarch has not indicated a time for a fix, and did not fix it in the most recent patch.