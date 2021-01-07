Top 5 underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone has a ton of weapons, and Season 1 shook up the entire meta.

While some weapons like the DMR 14 are clearly overpowered in Warzone, others are underrated and can still put up a fight.

In some cases, the underrated weapons even provide a strength that is not seen in the top meta Warzone weapons.

If players see themselves getting bored of the same weapons over and over again, there are five weapons to try out that provide variety without sacrificing too much.

A look at 5 underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1

#5 Fennec

Image Via Activision: The Fennec offers fire rate and damage

The Fennec is one of the deadliest weapons in the game and can even outshine many of the other SMGs. It has an incredibly high fire rate that allows players to rip through health and shields at closer ranges.

Some of the downsides of the weapon include low range, high recoil and ammo running out incredibly fast. Of course, players can add attachments that mitigate many of those problems.

A mag attachment and a longer barrel can truly make the Fennec shine as a go-to weapon.

#4 Stoner 63

Black Ops Cold War weapons are a big part of the Warzone meta now, and the Stoner 63 is the first underrated one of them on the list.

Just like in Black Ops Cold War, the Stoner 63 is a beast of a weapon that acts as a hybrid between an LMG and an assault rifle.

It contains a great base clip with low recoil and fairly decent damage. It's a bit reminiscent of the Bruen when it was at the top of the meta in Warzone.

#3 LW3 - Tundra

Image Via Activision: The LW3 Tundra is another great sniper option

This is the second Black Ops Cold War weapon on the list and is an excellent substitute for the Modern Warfare snipers.

For the most part, snipers in Modern Warfare are slow but powerful. The Marksman rifles like the Kar98k are preferred in Warzone.

An LW3 - Tundra acts like a sort of middle ground between the two and is an easy-to-use rifle for any player. It's yet another option for a good sniper that players overlook.

#2 AS VAL

Image Via Activision: The AS VAL is a great option for an Assault Rifle

The AS VAL was a real force when it was first released in Warzone. It's a devastating assault rifle that offered penetrating rounds at release, which made it entirely broken.

Penetrative rounds still exist but they don't shoot through buildings. Regardless, players left it behind after it was no longer broken. However, it's still a fantastic weapon to utilize in Warzone.

#1 Bullfrog

The Bullfrog is much like the Fennec in terms of how it is outshined. Weapons like the Mac 10 put it to shame, but it still has its merits.

A huge base magazine allows for long engagements while good recoil and fair damage offer a great SMG substitute. If players are looking for more variety, the Bullfrog is a great weapon to start with.