The DMR 14 is currently dominating Warzone, dubbed DMRZone, with a variety of uses.

Whether taking on other Warzone players at long, medium, or close range, it seems the DMR 14 is the way to go for the time being. It is absolutely dominant.

Not many Warzone players put it to use as a close range machine, but it can do the job just as well as any other weapon. The attachments will be much different than those on a long range DMR 14.

The best close range DMR 14 loadout in Warzone

Image via Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Infiltrator Grip Handle: Serpent Wrap

These are the best attachments for those Warzone players that want a DMR 14 for close range battles. The Agency Silencer is a must for any weapon in Warzone, keeping the player off the radar and boosting vertical recoil control.

The Titanium barrel makes things speedier with a fire rate increase. The body attachment gives a laser to boost hipfire accuracy while the Infiltrator Grip increases movement speeds in multiple categories.

Lastly, the Serpent Wrap gives an incredible boost to the ADS time, but does take away from sprint to fire time. All of this is done with the iron sights. The DMR 14 has amazing iron sights. No Optics are needed to take a close range variant into Warzone.

Secondary Weapon - Cigma 2

Image via Activision

The DMR will be the weapon to go to. It can still do the job after longer ranges if the player can connect their shots. For a secondary, there is no need for anything fancy. Choose the Cigma 2 launcher.

This will help with clearing out buildings, randomly sending an explosive into a fight, or taking out vehicles and scorestreaks. The Cigma 2 is the most solid choice for this loadout.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

The C4 and Stun Grenade are a large part of the Warzone meta. Those are two of the most common pieces of equipment used in the battle royale. The C4 can double the vehicle damage and area clearing abilities that the Cigma 2 brings. The Stun Grenade can disorient enemies long enough for a player to push and take them out. It's as simple as that.

Perks

Image via Activision

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

No doubt, this is a weird looking perk loadout for Warzone. This DMR 14 close range loadout calls for it though. Close range battles will often see the player take damage as well. Finishing the enemy off with Quick Fix will immediately start to regenerate health.

Ghost, as everyone knows, is essential in Warzone. It is the one perk in Warzone that is a must on every class. It keeps players off radars and Heartbeat Sensors. Coupled with a silenced weapon, it makes it hard for enemies to hone in.

Amped as the third perk is very helpful with a close range tactical rifle and a launcher secondary. It makes swapping between them faster and makes the rocket launcher reload quicker.