Shortly after Season One integrating Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launched, another new battle royale map has been leaked.

The map, named Ural Mountains, is said to be influenced by the larger Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps found in Black Ops Cold War. Both the Alpine and Ruka maps are set within the Ural Mountains of Russia.

Warzone dataminers have found that Ruka has a code name within the files under 'wz_forest' while Alpine's code name is 'wz_ski_slopes.' The WZ can only mean one thing - Warzone.

New 'Ural Mountains' Warzone map leaked

The transition to Ural Mountains, which could be a placeholder name, would not be very hard. It already uses many of Warzone's functions within Black Ops Cold War. Players can parachute in, there is the down-but-not-out status, armor, and the most important, looting.

It is a bit surprising seeing a new map already in the works with Rebirth Island just appearing with Season One. This could be another Warzone mode much like Rebirth Island is played on or a brand new map replacing Verdansk entirely.

It is believed that the next new Warzone map will be the Ural Mountains!



Leaks and rumors say it will come in March 2021. pic.twitter.com/0JbrFT5pig — EsportsCenter (@_esportscenter) December 29, 2020

Of course, with any leaks, they should all be taken lightly and as just speculation. If they are true, however, a March 2021 release date is the target for this new Warzone map. It could see the Fireteam maps combined into one large battle royale zone.

Calling it now all the fireteam dirty bomb maps are together like the ground war maps in mw and will make up the rumored warzone map "ural mountains" — reflex 🚫🧢 (@iiiireflexiiii) December 28, 2020

That seems to be the consensus regarding what exactly Ural Mountains will be. If all of this ends up correct, the launch period coincides with the one year anniversary of the Warzone battle royale.

It makes perfect sense that a big release, whether it is content in the form of maps, weapons, Operators, or game modes, would happen around that time period.

Whatever happens, it is safe to say that Treyarch and Infinity are all in with Call of Duty: Warzone. It is not going to be left behind in the slightest.