The best long-range DMR 14 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has gone through a serious meta shift over the past few weeks, and now the DMR 14 is one of the kings of the game. It's a medium to the long-range weapon, but it's more specialized to the latter with the right attachments.

Before the right attachments are chosen, the stats need to be addressed on the DMR 14. It's a semi-automatic tactical rifle that can potentially tap people with accurate shots to the head.

The weapon shoots fairly fast with deadly accuracy and a ton of damage. It's no wonder the weapon has become so dominant in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Attachments for the DMR 14 long-range loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

When Cold War weapons were initially introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone, they didn't have an equivalent attachment to the Monolithic Suppressor that dominated Warzone before. The Monolithic Suppressor provides silenced sound to the weapon as well as a damage range boost.

With buffs to the Cold War selection of weapons, the Agency Silencer also offered those stats and could compete with the base Call of Duty: Warzone weapons. It's now a must-have for any loadout, including the long-range DMR 14.

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Recoil needs to be minimized, especially for a ranged tactical rifle. Each shot will count, so a grip that provides some additional recoil control is crucial. That makes the Field Agent Foregrip perfect as an underbarrel addition to the DMR 14.

Magazine: Stanag 35 Rnd

Because this loadout isn't based on speed and the DMR 14 in this situation is long-range, some speed can be sacrificed. An extra extended magazine is more of a quality of life attachment for the weapon, but it can help when dumping ammo at the range is what the situation calls for.

Barrel: 20.8 Task Force

This barrel is essential on the DMR 14 for any loadout, regardless of being long-range or not. The attachment adds damage as well as range to the weapon, with no real drawbacks. Players will see the barrel being used on basically every DMR 14 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Optic: Hangman RF

A Hangman RF scope will add a 6x zoom to the DMR 14 that is perfect for a long-range build. The traditional scope is a 3x for most builds in Call of Duty: Warzone, but in this case, the zoom is helpful. If 6x is too much, players can opt for a 4x scope.