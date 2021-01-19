Many Call of Duty: Warzone players are finding out that Black Ops Cold War's Bullfrog is a formidable weapon in the battle royale.

The Bullfrog SMG is one of the more underrated weapons in Black Ops Cold War. It appears to have kept that labeling within Warzone after the integration of the two games.

The Bullfrog may not be the quickest SMG available, but it can dish out some serious damage, has a great rate of fire, and favors the most skilled players. It is not a weapon to overlook.

The best Bullfrog loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Image via Activision

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.6" Rifled

7.6" Rifled Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The Bulldog has solid control and mobility as the heart of the weapon. This attachment setup sacrifices some of that, but it isn't enough to cause any detriments to those categories.

The attachments deliver boosts in all the right places. Its already great accuracy and damage both receive raises from this loadout. The range is also increased, making it a more versatile threat.

It may not shred up close like some other SMGs, but from medium range, the Bullfrog is a deadly weapon in the right hands. It works well as a secondary weapon with something that can deal long range damage chosen through the Overkill perk.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : C4

: C4 Secondary: Stun Grenade

This should come as no surprise to COD: Warzone players. With any changes made, the C4 and Stun Grenade equipment combination still rises above the rest. Players can clear out rooms a variety of ways.

An explosion can eliminate an enemy or it can stop a vehicle in its tracks. A Stun Grenade can disorient a player or team long enough to rush in and put them down with the Bulldog.

Perks

Image via Activision

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

EOD will help withstand an onslaught of Warzone's lethal equipment. Non-killstreak explosive damage is greatly reduced, making it easy to escape those situations, heal up, and return to the fight.

Overkill, as mentioned earlier, gives the player another primary weapon. The Bulldog works best in close to medium range, but a longer range AR or sniper rifle is needed to stay in those battles.

Lastly, Amped can be an invaluable perk in Call of Duty: Warzone. It allows faster use of most equipment and quicker weapon swapping. If the player finds themselves in a gunfight with the long range weapon out, switching to the Bulldog quickly is a necessity.