Warzone players can now get a glimpse at their skill-based matchmaking level with a nifty new website.

Skill-based matchmaking is one of the most despised aspects of Call of Duty. It has found itself into public lobbies of multiple games, including the Warzone battle royale.

Skill-based matchmaking is a tool the developers use to pit players against others of similar skill level. This new site now allows players to check that skill-based matchmaking level and see if they feel the need to boost.

Warzone website allows you to check Skill-Based Matchmaking lobby stats

Image via SBMM Warzone

All of this is unofficial, but it is a handy tool for Warzone players interested in their performance and how they are being matched up. Dropping into Verdansk won't be such a mystery any longer.

The site, SBMM Warzone, provides a handful of details to help a Warzone player determine their skill range. It provides the average K/D, assigns a ranking of bronze, silver, gold, or diamond, and any player can be searched.

Sometimes you get easy lobbies, sometimes you get hard lobbies. It happens to everyone, especially to streamers who play 24/7. We stand for transparency, but we also strongly value respect. So when someone gets a Bronze lobby once in a while, don’t rush to conclusions.@HusKerrs pic.twitter.com/Bsi6aE5oKt — SBMM Warzone (@SbmmWarzone) January 11, 2021

SBMM Warzone is very easy to use and provides a lot of insight into the battle royale's matchmaking system. Players need to head to the site and enter a username. All platforms are available to search from.

The tool provides an overview once the game has ended. So, getting a breakdown of the lobby that players just entered in is not allowed. Being able to see what type of lobby one ends up in, however, is pretty intriguing.

Our goal is to enable any player to check the difficulty of their WZ lobbies and compare them with those of their friends and top players ⚡️

Let's bring transparency to WZ 🌈 — SBMM Warzone (@SbmmWarzone) January 11, 2021

Leaderboards are available to view the most kills from a specific match. It shows the other players rankings, as well. It can get quite exciting for a player to randomly see that they were placed in a diamond lobby and perform rather well.

This is the perfect tool to check in on friends, favorite creators, and others. It gives an idea of how well they perform within the SBMM system of Call of Duty: Warzone.